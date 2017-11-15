Former Rossett bar owner murder trial to start later this month

The trial of a man charged with the murder of a former Rossett wine bar owner is expected to start later this month.

Jordan Davidson, 25, of no fixed abode, who is also charged with two burglaries, two robberies, an attempted robbery, attempted grievous bodily harm and a charge of actual bodily harm on police officers, appeared at Mold Crown Court yesterday via a live television link from Ashworth Hospital.

The trial was originally listed to start at Caernarfon Crown Court on November 27 but Mr Justice Clive Lewis said the trial would not now start until the Wednesday of that week, November 29.

It is expected to take up to two weeks.

The judge set a timetable for the serving of expert psychiatric reports by the prosecution and defence.

The defendant has not yet formally entered his pleas.

Nicholas Anthon Churton’s body was found at his home in Crescent Close, Wrexham, on Monday, March 27.

Davidson is currently remanded in custody.