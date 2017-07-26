Grass fires in Ellesmere Port thought to be arson

A SERIES of grass fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters tackled a number of blazes off Stanney Mill Road in Ellesmere Port and the police helicopter was called in to check from the air whether there were any more pockets of fire.

The fires were reported at around 8pm on Thursday, July 20, and police are urging anyone with information on the culrpits to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 956.