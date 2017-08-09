Chester Boughton Hall seconds lost more ground in title race after Nantwich loss

Chester Boughton Hall 2nds lost further ground in the 2nd XI Premier Division title race after a nine-wicket home defeat against Nantwich.

The visitors have now leapfrogged Hall into second place with this routine victory in which the hosts were toppled for 54 all out.

Ian Metcalf’s knock of 24 proved to be the high point of Hall’s innings as Nantwich bowlers Ben Mogg (4-11) and Ben Johnston (3-9) left them reeling.

The visitors’ run chase was completed in 16 overs thanks to skipper Robert Howell and Johnston who hit unbeaten tallies of 26 and 27 respectively.

Alvanley seconds claimed their eighth win of the Division Two campaign with a slender 13-run win at Heaton Mersey.

Chester County Officers were leapfrogged by Port Sunlight thirds who prevailed by seven wickets in their Division C West contest.

Batting first, the Officers made 147 for eight with skipper Dan Haynes top-scoring with a knock of 36 and Port bowler Peter Sundve (4-28) limiting their progress.

Port’s run chase was superbly led by openers Ben Parsons and Tim Scott who made 40 and 58 not out respectively to help their side to 148 for three in 43 overs.

Christleton Seconds remain rooted to the bottom of the Division A table after a heavy 147-run loss at home to league leaders Romiley.

The visitors posted a total of 205 for three, with skipper Tom Roberts hitting 62 not out to help Romiley to 205 for three.

Vish Krishnan and Harisankar Kunhi Krishan were both amongst the wickets for Christleton.

With just nine players, Christleton’s run chase failed to hit its stride as Romiley bowlers Alex Barber (3-14) and Nick Fithon (2-0) helped to dismantle the home batting order for just 58 runs, only two batsmen able to reach double figures for the losing side, who remain cut adrift.