Campus Cat revels in her celebrity status after capturing the hearts of staff and students at the University of Chester

A CALICO cat has become a celebrity after becoming a university’s favourite special guest lecturer.

Millie, better known as Campus Cat, has become a firm favourite with staff and students at the University of Chester.

As well as capturing hearts, Campus Cat patrols the halls, sits in on lectures and helps the various faculties get their messages out on social media.

A picture of #CampusCat tweeted by University of Chester Facilities Help

During the cold snap in January, UoC Facilities Help tweeted a picture of Campus Cat with the message: “Monday morning got you feeling a bit like #campuscat? Stay warm and get in touch if you need us. We're here until 5pm.”

Recently, biomedical sciences students shared pictures of “special guest” Campus Cat alongside lecturer Dr Marco Emanuele Favretto.

And new students and lecturers also enjoy meeting the famous feline for the first time.

Psychology lecturer, who is originally from Ireland, Teresa Mulhern tweeted: “My aim this week is to find #CampusCat in #UniversityofChester. No jokes. If you see him, let me know. I've moved country - I need to make friends!!”

And Campus Cat’s fame went worldwide this week with a story on website LoveMeow that features stories and videos of cats.