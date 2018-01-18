Appeal against Cheshire farmer's rape sentence dismissed

A Cheshire farmer told his fleeing victim she was 'not going anywhere' before raping her over a table, top judges have heard.

Anthony Ronald Kirkham, 73, of Wrexham Road, Ridley, near Tarporley, was convicted of rape and jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court on April 21 last year.

Today he challenged his sentence at London's Appeal Court, claiming his punishment was much too tough.

Mr Justice Garnham said he attempted to kiss his victim on the neck, but she said “no” and tried to run away.

Kirkham would not be put off, however, and grabbed her hand, telling her she was “not going anywhere”.

The terrified victim “froze” and Kirkham bent her over a table and raped her, said the judge.

She was “vulnerable” as she had been drinking earlier in the evening of the attack.

Lawyers for Kirkham argued his jail term should be cut. They pointed to his age, his “ailing” health and said the conviction led to the loss of his farm.

He had no previous convictions of a similar nature, the court was told.

But Mr Justice Garnham, who was sitting with Lady Justice Sharp and Judge Wendy Joseph QC, ruled: "The sentence in this case was appropriate and there in no proper argument that it is excessive.

"It is certainly not manifestly excessive.”