COMPETITION: win tickets to the Tatton Park Foodies Festival!

Foodies Festival will be bringing the festive spirit to Tatton Park in Cheshire on 17, 18 and 19 November, with top chefs and MasterChef Winners, a brand new Gin Alley, Artisan Christmas Market, Live Music Stage, Cakes & Desserts Theatre and Festive Masterclasses to start your Christmas.

The venue will be transformed into a spectacular winter wonderland, for a three-day festive feast that the whole family will enjoy. Showcasing the best of Cheshire's restaurants, street food and leading food and drink producers, let the UK's top chefs inspire you with the best recipes this Christmas.

As a reader of ChesterStandard.co.uk you can get a 30% discount when purchasing tickets online, by entering the code FOODIES30 at www.seetickets.com/tour/foodies-festival

We have five pairs of VIP tickets to give away, with a welcome glass of bubbly, access to the VIP lounge with private bar and refreshments throughout the day, priority entry to food and drink masterclasses, a festive goody bag and a show guide. But that's not all - five runners up will each receive a pair of standard tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply complete the form below by the closing date of 12noon on Thursday 9 November 2017.