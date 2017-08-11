Sponsorship given for Rushbearing Festival in Farndon

The popular Farndon Rushbearing festival has received a second consecutive year of sponsorship from a homebuilder.

Taylor Wimpey, which has sponsored the annual event since opening the doors to its Wellington Green development in the village, pledged a further £500 to cover the cost of music and entertainment for guests.

Event organiser the Rev Captain David Scurr said: "This money will go a great way to keeping up the fantastic tradition of the Rushbearing Festival for locals and visitors alike.

“The contribution will help to offset some of the costs associated with putting on the event and will go towards ensuring Rushbearing will continue for another year.”

The ancient Rushbearing Festival, held this year on Sunday, August 8, has taken place over many centuries. During Medieval times it took place between haymaking and harvest.

A procession by Farndon and District Brass Band was followed by the crowning of the rose queen.

Stuart Craig, head of sales for Taylor Wimpey North West, added: “We were delighted to once again partner with the team at the Farndon Rushbearing Festival and uphold such a wonderful community tradition.

“We understand what a pivotal role such days play in local communities, which is why we’re only to happy to lend a helping hand.”