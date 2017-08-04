Locations from where you can pick up a copy of the Chester & District Standard

Locations from which you can pick up a copy of the Standard:

CH1

Abbey Taxis, 100 Foregate St

Adams Fish And Chips, 21 Lower Bridge Street

Age UK, 5 The Parade

Arco, Bumper Lane

B&Q, Sealand Road

Betfred, 42 Watergate Street,

Binks Building, Parkgate Road

Blacon Library, Parade Enterprise Centre

Blacon Furniture Project, The Old Library Weston Ave

Bloomin Spindler Nusery, Sealand Road

Braventis Gym, 1 Arthur Street

Bridgegate Premier Stores, 35 Lower Bridge Street

Brook Street Cafe, 71 Brooke Street

Brooklyn Barbers, 8 Brookdale Place Chester

Bus Interchange, Gorse Stacks

Cafe Rouge, 29 Bridge Street,

Caffe Nero, 74-76 Foregate Street

Cancer Research, 44 Watergate Street

Chester & Dist Hse, Centurian Hse

Chester Market, Hamilton Place

City News, 16 Bridge Street

Club Motivation, Trinity Street

Costa Coffee, 1 Werburgh Street

Crabwall Manor Hotel, Parkgate Road

Crabwell Hall C Home, 1 Parkgate Road

Dandy's Top Soil, Yew Tree Farm

Dulux Decorator Centre, Unit 2 Sealand Industrial Esta

Eggerton Arms, Hermitage Road

Excellent Car Wash, Hartford Way

Foregate News, 113-115 Foregate Street

Forest Ct Retire Living, Union Street

Frankys, 133 Brook Street

Goal Soccer Ctr, Talbot Way

Graham Plumbers Merchant, Sealand Road Industrial Estate

Hair & Beauty Lounge, 107 Brook Street

Halfords, Saughall Road

Halifax Estate Agents, Est Agents Saughall Road

Holiday Inn, New Crane Street

Job Centre Plus, City Road

Jolliffe And Co Llp, 6 St Johns Street

Lauren Court, Shelley Road

Little Owl, 1 Gawer Park

Martin McColl, 79-81 Brook Street

Martin McColl, 35 Northgate Street

Matalan, Stadium Way

McDonalds, Forum Shopping Centre

Mecca Bingo, Brookdale Pl

MHA Callin Court, Grey Frairs,

Mill Hotel, Milton St,

Mollington Banastre Hotel, 1 Parkgate Road

Newtown Express, 5 Newtown Close

Oxfam, 19 Bridge Street Row East

Oxfam, 31-33 Frodsham Street

Pricemark, 141-144 Brook Street

Riverside Campus, Castle Street

Royal Mail, Station Road

Sarl Williams Ct, Garden Lane

Share Shop, 47 Northgate Street

Starbucks, 18-20 Northgate Street

Tablites, 26 Frodsham Street

Texaco Service Station, Sealand Road

The Co-Operative Food, Church Road

The Eatery, 77 Forgate Street

The Grosvenor Museum, 27 Grosvenor Street

The Square Bottle, 78 Foregate St

The Willows, Nevin Road

United Services Club, 1 Crook Street

Wetherspoons Bull&Stirrup, 8 Upper Nothgate St

White's Dining Room, Pargate Road

Wickes, Sealand Road

Joanne Harris Hairdressing, 4 Rufus Court

Vauxhall Lookers Chester, 302 Sealand Rd

Virgin Money Hillyer Mckeown, Gorse Stacks House

Wesley Methodist Church, St John Street

Westminster Building, Parkgate Campus

CH2

Abbot’s Wood, Northgate Avenue,,

Bawn Lodge, 8-10 Hoole Road

Bromfield Arms, 43 Faulkner Street

Cafe.Com, 22 Faulkner Street

Chester Car Valeting, 72 Liverpool Road

Countess Of Chester, League Of Friends Shop

Crawford Walk, Lightfoot Street

Hospice Of The Good Sheph, Gordon Lane

Kingsway Cummunity Hub, 61 Kingsway

Mallard Court, Long Lane

Mickle Trafford Post Offi, 2 Wells Close

Mostyn Services, Liverpool Road

Northgate Arena, Victoria Road

Pinetum Care Home, Countess Of Chester

Premier Stores, 159 Long Lane

Stagecoach, Liverpool Road

The Bache Post Office, 17 Mill Lane

Total Fitness, Liverpool Road

Upton Dean C Home, Caldecotte Close

Upton Village Butchers, Western Grove

Urban Fitness & Beauty, 30-32 Charles Street

Western Grove Chip Shop, Western Grove

Hospice of The Good Shepherd, 9 Faulkner Street





CH3

Barrow School, Grat Barrow

BP Petrol Stn, Whitchurch Road

Caldy Valley Comm Ctr, Great Boughton

Cherry Grove School, Chapel Lane

Christleton Stores, Village Road

Eggbridge Rolls, Guy Lane

Farndon Newsagents, High Street

Greenacre Garage Tarvin, Church Street

Jewson, 142 Christleton Rd

Penny's Food & Drink, 104 Chester Road

Post Office, 46 High Street

Queens Road Shop, 17 Queens Road

Spar, 52-56 Green Lane

Spencers Newsagent, 151-153 Christleton Road

Stamford Bridge Inn, Tarvin Road

Tarvin Community Centre, Meadow Close

Tattenhall Newsagents, High Street

The 50p Shop, Hoofield Lane

The Bridge Inn, 111 Tarvin Road

The Cheshire Cat, Whitchurch Road

Vicars Cross Convenience, 30 Vicars Cross Road

Alisons Country Kitchen, 22 High Street

Cel2 Gowy Service Stn, Tarvin Road

Christleton Sports Centre, Plough Ln,

CH4

APS Group, 1 Lakeside ,

Boys & Boden Ltd, Broughton Mills Rd

Broughton Library, Broughton Hall Road

Broughton Wings Sports &, Airbus

Brown Sugar, 19 Handbridge

Cafe Nora, 21 Chester Street

Cineworld, Broughton Shopping Park

Costa Coffe, Broughton Shoping Pk

Dodleston Stores & P 0, Kinnerton Road

Esso Petrol Station, High Street

Harpers Hairdressers, 5 Chester Street

Imo Car Wash, Broughton Shopping Park

Jumping Jacks, Chester Road

Kims Kabin Cafe, River Lane

Lache Community Centre, Hawthorn Road

M&S Food, Broughton Park

M&S Money, Heronsway

Martin Mccoll, 70-72 Clivedon Road

Mill House Pub, Broughton Retail Park

Nuffield Health, Wrexham Road

Pizza Express, Broughton Shopping Park

Premier Stores, Broughton Hall Rd

Premier Stores, 54 Main Road

Queen's Park Campus, Queen'S Park Road

Riverside Car Services, Unit 10 Ketlan Court

Saltney Post Office, 15 Chester Street

Vendees Local, Queens Park View

Doorsteps Of Handbridge, 5 Handbridge

CW6

Chocolate Box, 54 High Street

Co-op, Chester Road

Co-op Tarporley, 53 High Steet

Kelsall Social Club, Chester Road

Sable Cottage N Home, Chester Road

Spar, 115 High Street

Wallace &Dutton Butchers, Church Street

WA6

Elliots Newsagent, 107 Main St

Londis, Bridge Ln

Mha Chapel Feilds C Home, Off Main Street

Miss Walker, School Bank

Top Shop, 3 Langdale