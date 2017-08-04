Locations from where you can pick up a copy of the Chester & District Standard

Locations from which you can pick up a copy of the Standard:
CH1
Abbey Taxis, 100 Foregate St
Adams Fish And Chips, 21 Lower Bridge Street
Age UK, 5 The Parade
Arco, Bumper Lane
B&Q, Sealand Road
Betfred, 42 Watergate Street,
Binks Building, Parkgate Road
Blacon Library, Parade Enterprise Centre
Blacon Furniture Project, The Old Library Weston Ave
Bloomin Spindler Nusery, Sealand Road
Braventis Gym, 1 Arthur Street
Bridgegate Premier Stores, 35 Lower Bridge Street
Brook Street Cafe, 71 Brooke Street
Brooklyn Barbers, 8 Brookdale Place Chester
Bus Interchange, Gorse Stacks
Cafe Rouge, 29 Bridge Street,
Caffe Nero, 74-76 Foregate Street
Cancer Research, 44 Watergate Street
Chester & Dist Hse, Centurian Hse
Chester Market, Hamilton Place
City News, 16 Bridge Street
Club Motivation, Trinity Street
Costa Coffee, 1 Werburgh Street
Crabwall Manor Hotel, Parkgate Road
Crabwell Hall C Home, 1 Parkgate Road
Dandy's Top Soil, Yew Tree Farm
Dulux Decorator Centre, Unit 2 Sealand Industrial Esta
Eggerton Arms, Hermitage Road
Excellent Car Wash, Hartford Way
Foregate News, 113-115 Foregate Street
Forest Ct Retire Living, Union Street
Frankys, 133 Brook Street
Goal Soccer Ctr, Talbot Way
Graham Plumbers Merchant, Sealand Road Industrial Estate
Hair & Beauty Lounge, 107 Brook Street
Halfords, Saughall Road
Halifax Estate Agents, Est Agents Saughall Road
Holiday Inn, New Crane Street
Job Centre Plus, City Road
Jolliffe And Co Llp, 6 St Johns Street
Lauren Court, Shelley Road
Little Owl, 1 Gawer Park
Martin McColl, 79-81 Brook Street
Martin McColl, 35 Northgate Street
Matalan, Stadium Way
McDonalds, Forum Shopping Centre
Mecca Bingo, Brookdale Pl
MHA Callin Court, Grey Frairs,
Mill Hotel, Milton St,
Mollington Banastre Hotel, 1 Parkgate Road
Newtown Express, 5 Newtown Close
Oxfam, 19 Bridge Street Row East
Oxfam, 31-33 Frodsham Street
Pricemark, 141-144 Brook Street
Riverside Campus, Castle Street
Royal Mail, Station Road
Sarl Williams Ct, Garden Lane
Share Shop, 47 Northgate Street
Starbucks, 18-20 Northgate Street
Tablites, 26 Frodsham Street
Texaco Service Station, Sealand Road
The Co-Operative Food, Church Road
The Eatery, 77 Forgate Street
The Grosvenor Museum, 27 Grosvenor Street
The Square Bottle, 78 Foregate St
The Willows, Nevin Road
United Services Club, 1 Crook Street
Wetherspoons Bull&Stirrup, 8 Upper Nothgate St
White's Dining Room, Pargate Road
Wickes, Sealand Road
Joanne Harris Hairdressing, 4 Rufus Court
Vauxhall Lookers Chester, 302 Sealand Rd
Virgin Money Hillyer Mckeown, Gorse Stacks House
Wesley Methodist Church, St John Street
Westminster Building, Parkgate Campus
CH2
Abbot’s Wood, Northgate Avenue,,
Bawn Lodge, 8-10 Hoole Road
Bromfield Arms, 43 Faulkner Street
Cafe.Com, 22 Faulkner Street
Chester Car Valeting, 72 Liverpool Road
Countess Of Chester, League Of Friends Shop
Crawford Walk, Lightfoot Street
Hospice Of The Good Sheph, Gordon Lane
Kingsway Cummunity Hub, 61 Kingsway
Mallard Court, Long Lane
Mickle Trafford Post Offi, 2 Wells Close
Mostyn Services, Liverpool Road
Northgate Arena, Victoria Road
Pinetum Care Home, Countess Of Chester
Premier Stores, 159 Long Lane
Stagecoach, Liverpool Road
The Bache Post Office, 17 Mill Lane
Total Fitness, Liverpool Road
Upton Dean C Home, Caldecotte Close
Upton Village Butchers, Western Grove
Urban Fitness & Beauty, 30-32 Charles Street
Western Grove Chip Shop, Western Grove
Hospice of The Good Shepherd, 9 Faulkner Street
CH3
Barrow School, Grat Barrow
BP Petrol Stn, Whitchurch Road
Caldy Valley Comm Ctr, Great Boughton
Cherry Grove School, Chapel Lane
Christleton Stores, Village Road
Eggbridge Rolls, Guy Lane
Farndon Newsagents, High Street
Greenacre Garage Tarvin, Church Street
Jewson, 142 Christleton Rd
Penny's Food & Drink, 104 Chester Road
Post Office, 46 High Street
Queens Road Shop, 17 Queens Road
Spar, 52-56 Green Lane
Spencers Newsagent, 151-153 Christleton Road
Stamford Bridge Inn, Tarvin Road
Tarvin Community Centre, Meadow Close
Tattenhall Newsagents, High Street
The 50p Shop, Hoofield Lane
The Bridge Inn, 111 Tarvin Road
The Cheshire Cat, Whitchurch Road
Vicars Cross Convenience, 30 Vicars Cross Road
Alisons Country Kitchen, 22 High Street
Cel2 Gowy Service Stn, Tarvin Road
Christleton Sports Centre, Plough Ln,
CH4
APS Group, 1 Lakeside ,
Boys & Boden Ltd, Broughton Mills Rd
Broughton Library, Broughton Hall Road
Broughton Wings Sports &, Airbus
Brown Sugar, 19 Handbridge
Cafe Nora, 21 Chester Street
Cineworld, Broughton Shopping Park
Costa Coffe, Broughton Shoping Pk
Dodleston Stores & P 0, Kinnerton Road
Esso Petrol Station, High Street
Harpers Hairdressers, 5 Chester Street
Imo Car Wash, Broughton Shopping Park
Jumping Jacks, Chester Road
Kims Kabin Cafe, River Lane
Lache Community Centre, Hawthorn Road
M&S Food, Broughton Park
M&S Money, Heronsway
Martin Mccoll, 70-72 Clivedon Road
Mill House Pub, Broughton Retail Park
Nuffield Health, Wrexham Road
Pizza Express, Broughton Shopping Park
Premier Stores, Broughton Hall Rd
Premier Stores, 54 Main Road
Queen's Park Campus, Queen'S Park Road
Riverside Car Services, Unit 10 Ketlan Court
Saltney Post Office, 15 Chester Street
Vendees Local, Queens Park View
Doorsteps Of Handbridge, 5 Handbridge
CW6
Chocolate Box, 54 High Street
Co-op, Chester Road
Co-op Tarporley, 53 High Steet
Kelsall Social Club, Chester Road
Sable Cottage N Home, Chester Road
Spar, 115 High Street
Wallace &Dutton Butchers, Church Street
WA6
Elliots Newsagent, 107 Main St
Londis, Bridge Ln
Mha Chapel Feilds C Home, Off Main Street
Miss Walker, School Bank
Top Shop, 3 Langdale
