Kind-hearted schoolgirl has long locks chopped off to help homeless

A KIND-HEARTED schoolgirl celebrated her eighth birthday by having her hair chopped off for charity.

Emily Stenhouse gave her golden locks to The Little Princess Trust – which makes wigs for youngsters with cancer undergoing treatment – and hoped to raise £200 to help the homeless.

But she quickly smashed her target and has now raised more than £600, which means she can give money to two charities, Soul Kitchen and Share Shop in Chester.

Emily, who turned eight last week, said: “It always makes me really sad when we go to Chester seeing all the homeless people. I always get them something to eat but I worry about the people we miss.”

She said ideally the homeless people would get pizza and bacon butties – her favourite food.

“I hope the money I raise will get everyone lots of lovely warm food and a nice hot drink,” Emily added.

Mum Hayley, of Fairways Drive, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, said Emily also wanted to use some of the money to buy sleeping bags and planned to hand draw and then sew ‘friendship flower’ logos on each to make people smile.

“She’s a little girl with an amazing heart,” said Hayley.

Emily’s drastic hair cut came courtesy of Amour Hair and Beauty, on St James Street in Chester.