Christos is new marketing head of leading Chester law firm

Leading Cheshire legal firm Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened its marketing team with the appointment of Christos Kottis as its new head of marketing.

A chartered marketer since 2003, Christos joins the Chester-based law firm with over 20 years’ experience in marketing and business development across a range of B2B sectors.

Most recently Christos, whose areas of expertise include renewable energy, industrial distribution and publishing, has worked as a management consultant and trainer, supporting businesses with their growth strategy and management skills training.

He also speaks fluent French, Greek and English.

Christos said: “Aaron & Partners works across so many interesting and diverse sectors – many of which I’m already familiar with – so I’m confident I can make a positive difference and help drive the business on to an even brighter future.”

Mark Briegal, a partner and member of the executive board at Aaron & Partners, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Christos to the team and we’re confident he’s the right man for the job at what is a really exciting time for the firm.”