Business finance company Zodeq celebrates its 50th client

Chester-based business finance company Zodeq has been trading for a year now and the new business has firmly established itself in the local and regional business community.

The firm which offers specialist finance and cashflow solutions for businesses has just signed its 50th new client of this year.

Although Chester has a reputation as one of the major financial and banking centres outside the capital, Zodeq is in fact the city’s first invoice finance company.

With offices in the city centre and a growing team, as well as a growing client base, it has been an incredibly busy and exciting year for them.

The team at Zodeq has already exceeded their target for the year and with more enquiries still coming in from prospective new clients they are now anticipating that their end of year results will exceed all expectations.

They have already assisted businesses by providing working capital of over £25M to SMEs in the region.

Paul Cooney, managing director said: “When we carried out the business planning for Zodeq we knew there was huge potential and that we had a really strong plan, but we didn’t dare hope that the business would progress as quickly as it has.

“It has been an amazing first year of trading and we have been lucky to secure some fantastic clients and to meet some great people.”

Their 50th new client of this year is Altrincham recruitment company Rutherford Grant Recruitment.

Managing director Jason Gardiner was looking to switch providers and was introduced to Zodeq by Benjamin Day of Cowgill Holloway Business Funding.

Jason Gardiner said: “Having met with Cowgill Holloway’s Business Funding team they suggested we consider Zodeq because of their recruitment sector experience.

“We were impressed with Zodeq’s approach from day one and their clear expertise in providing facilities in the recruitment sector really stood out.

“The take on was smooth and all of the team have been great. We see Zodeq as a key partner for us as we continue to grow and develop our business.”

It has been an incredibly busy first year for Zodeq and according to Paul it hasn’t been just about dealing with new clients.

Paul said: “We’ve also been busy getting to know the local business community through networking events and got involved in supporting our chosen charity the Countess Memory Lane Charity.

“We have become affiliate members of APSCo, a recruitment trade body, and have become a strategic member of the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce.

“We hope that through our membership we can get to know even more businesses and be on hand to offer help and support with all aspects of business finance.”

To qualify for membership of APSCo Zodeq had to pass a robust assessment process so their membership demonstrates the high standards of service they offer.