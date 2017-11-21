Sarah is new CEO at Chester's Jolliffe & Co

law firm Jolliffe & Co LLP continues to develop the practice in Chester by attracting new talent and welcomes Sarah Ryan to the new post of CEO as it celebrates its best yet annual listing in The Legal 500.

Sarah Ryan joins from The Co-operative Legal Services where she was head of conveyancing and regional head of probate operations.

Previously she was managing director at Total Conveyancing Services where she grew the business over a 10-year period to 140 people.

Sarah has also held senior positions in conveyancing with JST Lawyers and Hill Dickinson.

She says: “I am really looking forward to making a positive difference at Jolliffes and helping deliver the team’s ambitions for growth into a Tier 1 Legal 200 law firm.”

She is also a Justice of the Peace for North East Wales and continues to chair the Strategic Risk Committee for the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives of which she has been a Fellow since 1999.

Simon Williams, new managing partner and head of Corporate and Commercial at Jolliffes, said; “We attract high quality work and clients in all areas of the business and pride ourselves on our level of service, quality of expertise and experience.

“Sarah’s appointment is further evidence of our commitment to building a strong and talented team for growth here at Jolliffes. We are delighted Sarah has chosen to join us.”

Sarah lives in Llangollen. She is a keen saxophonist who also enjoys house renovation, playing squash and badminton.