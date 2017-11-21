Katherine joins Chester legal team

Leading Cheshire legal firm Aaron & Partners LLP has added Katherine Livesey to its Family Law team as a senior associate.

Katherine joins the firm following 13 years at Brabners in Liverpool, where she worked as an associate solicitor across the full spectrum of family law matters.

Katherine, who lives near Mold, began her career with a Wrexham-based firm, working predominantly on civil litigation issues before moving on to specialise in family law.

She is also a member of Resolution, the national organisation of family lawyers.

Katherine said: “Aaron & Partners is a legal practice I’ve admired for a number of years and I’m absolutely thrilled to have joined the team in Chester.

“It’s been a fantastic year for the entire firm already in terms of legal rankings, happy clients and growth, so I’m really looking forward to building on that success and helping to carry that momentum into 2018 and beyond.”

Richard Barge, partner and head of Family Law, added: “This is a key, strategic hire for our Family Law department and underlines our commitment to providing our private clients with an unrivalled personal service and tailored solutions to complex issues.

“Our regional focus in North Wales will undoubtedly be strengthened by Katherine’s arrival.

“Every solicitor in our team has considerable expertise across the full range of family law matters and Katherine complements that perfectly. She comes to us with an impressive track record and we’re delighted to welcome her to Aaron & Partners.”

Aaron & Partners LLP is a top 200 law firm, employing more than 120 staff across its three offices.