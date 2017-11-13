New Chester home for architecture and design company

A leading firm of architects has opened a new base in Chester to support the demand for its services across the North West and into Wales.

Base Architecture & Design has invested in premises in Christleton Road and transformed it into a modern office to showcase its innovative design projects.

Base, which is celebrating a record-breaking year in 2017, completed projects with a total contract value of about £40 million last year.

It has more builds under way at the moment than at any other time in its 14-year history as more homeowners look to extend and revamp their properties.

The increase in business has prompted the investment in Cheshire with the team currently working on more than 190 projects covering new builds, renovations, extensions, and urban and commercial developments.

Base has also recruited RIBA qualified architect Abigail Owen to its Chester team. She has a wealth of local knowledge and experience, having worked in the county since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University.

Director Harry Reece said the firm had seen a significant increase in enquiries from areas such as Tarporley, Nantwich, and Crewe since the opening of the Chester office earlier this month.

“We have a growing client portfolio in Cheshire, Wales, and the North West, so Chester was the perfect location for us.

“Our work on an array of schemes from traditional design sympathetic to its surroundings through to innovative cutting edge contemporary design also fits in perfectly with the architecture in Cheshire.

“Many potential clients have taken advantage of our company policy to offer an initial visit for free and we are looking forward to welcoming people to our new base in Christleton Road as well.”

Bryn Jones, senior associate at Base, said one reason for the expansion was the number of remodelling projects and renovations the team were approached to design, with homeowners looking to improve the property they own, rather than moving to somewhere new.

“The demand for this type of development doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, which may be down to a reluctance to move while uncertainty remains over the economy and Brexit.”