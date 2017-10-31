Sandycroft delivery specialist Delsol on target for record year

owners of a North Wales delivery firm have unveiled major expansion, recruitment and investment plans after strengthening their executive team.

Tony Parry and Simon Walker, joint chairmen of pallets and parcels firm Delsol, have appointed Dave Phillips as managing director and promoted Kevin Jones, who has been with the company for 13 years, to the new role of financial director.

They are also recruiting more staff to join Delsol’s 125-strong team and investing in the company’s depots in Caernarfon and Sandycroft.

Delsol’s fleet of 90 trucks and vans deliver items around the UK and across the globe to retail, commercial, industrial and private addresses, for large companies through to small enterprises and personal customers.

The company, which is on target to beat last year’s record-breaking sales of £7.6m, is expanding into the warehousing market, providing total storage and distribution solutions for companies in North Wales and north west England.

Dave has more than 40 years of experience in the transport sector.

He said: “I am delighted to be working with the team here at Delsol, which is one of the biggest independent parcels and pallets distributor in North Wales and north west England.

“This is a great environment to work in. Everyone is dedicated and wants to achieve the same for the company.

“Tony and Simon, who have built a very successful company, have a vision for where they want the company to go in the future and I am delighted to be helping them fulfil that vision.

“I will be working closely with Tony and Simon on strategy and planning for the company, at a corporate level, and building relationships with key customers. Together we will be seeking to grow and expand the company in both revenue and profit.

“We will be doing that through our core business, which is our pallet and parcels networks plus Hazchem - the safe movement of hazardous chemicals - as well as offering additional services.

“My background is in warehousing, fulfilment, pick-and-pack and direct haulage so it’s an area that I know very well, and have excellent contacts.

“Warehousing is a real growth area in the logistics industry. We are delivering cradle-to-grave solutions for companies, offering our customers the opportunity to warehouse with us. We pick orders and pack them, with either full containers or part-loads as necessary, and distribute the items through our pallet network or directly to their customers, on our vehicles.

“It’s a cost-saving for customers and removes the issues of storage and order fulfilment, allowing them to concentrate on their own core business.

“We are also planning to make further investments in Delsol’s bases in Caernarfon and Sandycroft to improve facilities for staff and ensure that we can offer a wider range of options for customers.”

Joint chairman Tony Parry said: “We are on course for another very successful year, and believe that the strengthened executive team will take Delsol to further success, by expanding the range of services we can offer customers.

Originally founded in Bethesda, Gwynedd, in 1999, Delsol opened a purpose-built delivery depot and warehouse facility in nearby Caernarfon in 2003, and six years later opened a second depot in Sandycroft, Deeside, Flintshire.