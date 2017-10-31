Brymbo's Lomani Luxury Travel wins customer excellence award

An independent travel company specialising in luxury global travel has won the Customer Excellence Award at the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce Awards 2017.

Brymbo-based Lomani Luxury Travel Ltd offers clients a highly personalised service by tailoring travel itineraries and arranging unforgettable experiences at some of the world’s most beautiful holiday destinations.

Lynne Swinnerton established the company in 2014 having amassed almost 30 years experience in the retail travel industry.

The company is committed to offering the highest service standards and achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients.

Lynne believes it is this approach that has seen her become a trusted personal travel adviser to a growing number of travellers located throughout the UK.

Commenting on her success at the Chamber Awards, Lynne said: “At Lomani Luxury Travel, we treat our clients exactly as we would like to be treated ourselves.

“Our clients all have different expectations and budgets, and we work hard to fulfil both.

“We believe every moment spent planning and enjoying a holiday should be stress-free and straightforward. It is for this reason that we will always go the extra mile to offer our clients the best possible experience.

“I am thrilled our efforts have been recognised and rewarded by the judges of these prestigious awards.”

The award ceremony was celebrated at the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Ball, which was held at The Pavilion in Chester’s heritage racecourse.

Many of the region’s most successful businesses joined Lomani Luxury Travel at the event, which also included a charity auction in aid of the Babygrow Appeal.

Lomani Luxury Travel received the Customer Excellence Award having consistently received excellent feedback for customer service on its website TrustPilot and social media.

On presenting the award alongside sponsors Power Solutions, Debbie Bryce, deputy chief executive officer at the Chamber, said: “Lynne joined the Chamber in 2014, not long after establishing Lomani Luxury Travel.

“Over the past three years I have had the pleasure of watching Lomani grow and develop into a thriving business. I have no doubt that this success is down to Lynne’s knowledge of the industry, sheer determination and her approach to customer service, which is at the heart of everything she does.”

“Lynne is a true professional and I look forward to watching her take Lomani on a very exciting journey. Congratulations Lynne, you should be very proud of this achievement.”