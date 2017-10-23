West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce business winners

Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some.

But for the winners of the WCNW Chamber of Commerce Recognition awards, it was most definitely one to remember for all of the right reasons.

Chester Racecourse played host to over 300 guests for the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce Annual Ball and Recognition Awards of 2017.

The awards were presented by each award sponsor, who thanked the finalists for their fantastic entries, before the winners of the different categories were announced.

With more than 100 entries from across West Cheshire and North Wales, the competition was extremely tight and the judges were extremely complimentary towards all entries.

The Chamber had seven award categories that had three shortlisted finalists.

l Power Solutions Award for Customer Excellence was won by Lomani Luxury Travel.

l Start-up of The Year Award, sponsored by Umbrella Marketing Team and Armadillo Events, was won by Maths of The Day.

l Young Person/Apprentice of the Year Award, sponsored by Heyland Recruitment, was won by Jake Brown, of NatWest Business Banking.

l Export and International Trade Award, sponsored by Excello Law, was won by Cimteq Limited.

l Business Growth Award, sponsored by NatWest Business Banking, was won by Jackson Fire and Security Ltd.

l Made A Difference Award, sponsored by The Alternative Board, was won by Book at Bedtime Charity.

l Members Choice Award, sponsored by Insignia Resourcing Limited, was won by Joe Joinsn of Protos Networks.

l Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Ellis & Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, was won by Edge Transport Ltd.