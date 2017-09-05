Chester firm developed app featured in Channel 4 TV drama

A CHESTER-based digital agency is the firm behind a mobile app shown on primetime television.

GloverSure web design and development company developed the communication app used in last week’s Channel 4 drama The State.

The four-part drama directed by Peter Kosminsky, which followed the lives of four British ISIS recruits, featured the app as a means of communication between ISIS members.

Llion Vaughan, developer at GloverSure, explained that the fake app was developed to mimic a digital communication app that might be used by terrorists.

“A Cardiff production company approached us and asked us to develop a fake communication app to use on screen as part of the television program.

“We had to work to a tight timescale due to filming deadlines and we also had to produce the app in Arabic We finished the product on time, and were all excited to see it featured on television last week,” he said.

GloverSure has been specialising in mobile apps for the last five years and has developed apps for business efficiency, tracking, communication, calculators, analysis and project management. The firm also designs and develops websites, from brochure websites, ecommerce to business efficiency applications.