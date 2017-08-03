Housebuilder to sponsor Kelsall Beer Festival again

HOMEBUILDER Taylor Wimpey is to sponsor the popular Kelsall Beer Festival for the third year.

The developer is one of the main sponsors of the event with the cash boost of £1,000 used to fund the print of the programmes, beer tokens and tickets.

Alan Durbin and Roger Ellis, from Kelsall Beer Festival, said: “It’s great that Taylor Wimpey has agreed – once again – to be a part of our beer festival.

“This year’s promises to be the best event yet and expect that many people within the community will turn out to enjoy what is a key date in the village calendar.

“We welcome donations – big or small – and Taylor Wimpey’s contribution is going to make a big difference.

“We look forward to welcoming everybody along to our annual festival.”

Kelsall Beer Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11, at Kelsall Community Centre.